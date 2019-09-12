Milla Jovovich’s Stunt Double Sues Resident Evil Producers Over “Horrific” On-Set Injury

The Resident Evil movie franchise was a big success during its run between 2002 – 2016, and made a worldwide star out of Milla Jovovich. However, while the film series may be done now, it’s not clear of all the legalities surrounding it, as Jovovich’s Resident Evil stunt double is seeking restitution from producers for an injury she suffered on set.

Stuntwoman Olivia Jackson is suing producers of the final Resident Evil installment, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, for an injury she suffered in 2015, while filming a motorcyle stunt. That includes Bolt Pictures, Tannhauser Gate, Jeremy Bolt and director Peter Anderson.

According to THR‘s report, Jackson’s complaint states that the accident occurred because producers were, “”elevating financial considerations over safety.” It goes on to say that Jackson arrived on set to shoot a fight sequence, but was instead instructed to do a “dangerous and technically complex motorcycle scene in adverse weather.” That sequence had Jackson on a motorcycle speeding towards camera – only the camera operator didn’t lift the camera in time, which caused Jackson to ram into the camera.

The complaint states that the accident was “catastrophic” to Jackson, “slicing through the bone of her forearm and tearing the flesh off her cheek, leaving her teeth exposed.” She was put into a medically-induced coma, and had to have her left arm amputated. Needless to say, it all but ended her career as a stunt performer. The real issue in Jackson’s complaint is that producers allegedly misled her into thinking that insurance would cover injuries sustained during production, and any resulting losses; in fact, she only received $33,000 and got no liability coverage for her claim. Her husband was even allegedly promised insurance coverage by producers while Jackson was in the coma, but have since taken back that offer.

As stated in Jackson’s complaint, it was the broken promise of coverage that is the main grievance here:

“Had such facts been known to Plaintiff, she never would have agreed to perform The Final Chapter, or alternatively, would have secured additional insurance on her own. She had already secured the role of stunt double for a leading cast member in Wonder Woman, and didn’t need the work.”

As noted in THR’s report, this isn’t the only scandal involving insufficient safety parameters on the set of a Resident Evil movie. A crew member (Ricardo Cornelius) was killed filming Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, while multiple background actors playing zombies were hurt on the set of Resident Evil: Retribution. That’s not a good look for producers, who will certainly try to make the case that Jackson’s accident was an isolated incident, and not part of a larger policy of cutting corners on safety.

The entire Resident Evil movie saga is available on home video. A reboot film is also in the works, and possibly a Netflix TV series.