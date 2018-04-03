Danny Trejo Officially Joins the Cast of Rob Zombie’s ‘3 From Hell’

One half of the Unholy Two is officially back in action, as Danny Trejo has joined Rob Zombie‘s upcoming Devil’s Rejects sequel, 3 From Hell.

Zombie posted a picture of himself and Trejo from the set of his new movie, where he is currently filming, announcing that the actor would be reprising the role of Rondo. Trejo portrayed Rondo in The Devil’s Rejects, the character who made up one half of the dangerous Unholy Two, along with Diamond Dallas Page’s Billy Ray Snapper.

“Well kids, Rondo aka Danny Trejo is back and ready to get crazy in 3 From Hell,” Zombie wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning.

The third installment in this franchise, following House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, 3 From Hell tells the story of the resurrection of Captain Spaulding, Otis, and Baby. Sig Haig, Bill Moseley, and Sheri Moon Zombie will be reprising their respective roles.

Bloody-Disgusting reports that Clint Howard will be starring in the film, playing the role of “Mr. Baggy Britches.” Joining Howard are Austin Stoker (Assault on Precinct 13), Dee Wallace (E.T., The Howling), Jeff Daniel Phillips (Halloween 2), Dot-Marie Jones (American Horror Story), and Tom Papa (El Superbeasto).

Zombie has revealed that Daniel Roebuck will be reprising his role from The Devil’s Rejects, Morris Green, in the upcoming sequel. David Ury (Schizo-Head in Zombie’s 31) is also set to star.

Filming began on 3 From Hell last month. Zombie announced the start of production on Instagram with a photo of his director’s chair on the set. “It’s all true,” he wrote. “Day one shooting 3 From Hell! The murder and madness continues.”

There is currently no expected release date for 3 From Hell, though late 2018 to early 2019 seems likely.