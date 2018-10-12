Robert Englund Still Hopes For ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Prequel

Fans haven’t seen a new Nightmare on Elm Street film since the 2010 remake, with iconic performer Robert Englund‘s last involvement in the series being in 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason. While it’s unlikely Englund will reprise the role for another film, he still hopes that the franchise will develop a prequel that explains more about Freddy Krueger before he was killed.

“I’ve always thought that [not having a prequel] is a misruling in the mythology of A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Englund shared during a convention appearance at Monster Mania in Hunt Valley, Maryland. “It got close to being rectified with Tobe Hooper’s pilot for the TV series [Freddy’s Nightmares], and there was a script that was supposedly to be directed by John McNaughton, who did Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer. There was a prequel script, I think it was called ‘Krueger: The First Kills.’ And it was the last children being killed, the two detectives that found Freddy and busted him, then the body of the film were the ambulance-chasing, sleazy lawyers that get Freddy off.”

The mythology of the character explained that Krueger had killed children in a small town and, due to technicalities, was exonerated of his crimes. Parents in the town sought their own form of justice, burning him alive, with the character coming back from the grave to haunt the dreams of the town’s children.

Englund detailed the script, “The lawyers are actually the best parts [of that script]. There’s two of them. Freddy in court… Freddy at the table… Freddy on the witness stand… Freddy in jail. But it’s about the lawyers getting him off. They get him off and Freddy gloats too much on the courtroom stairs. The end of the movie is Freddy being burned alive. I’ve had a fascination with these projects since I did the pilot with Tobe Hooper.”

We might not be getting Englund starring in a film as Krueger in the near future, but he will reprise his iconic killer for an appearance in the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs later this month. In addition to this sitcom appearance, the actor supports future cameo appearances in anything, so long as the project’s heart is in the right place.

“I would love to cameo in anything with integrity, connected with the franchise,” the actor pointed out.

You can see Englund in The Goldbergs‘ Halloween episode on October 24th.

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]