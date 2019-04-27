Santa Clarita Diet Fans Furious Over Netflix Cancellation

Earlier tonight, Netflix announced that Santa Clarita wouldn’t receive an order for additional episodes as the streaming platform had decided to the show to the chopping block after three seasons. After each season was applauded by fans and critics alike — it has a season average of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, in fact — the internet instantly lit ablaze was people upset at the show’s sudden cancellation.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the controversial cancellation…

Videos by ComicBook.com

All three seasons of Santa Clarita Diet are now streaming on Netflix.

Were you a fan of the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Asking The Important Questions

WTF. @netflix cancelled Santa Clarita Diet!!! What about Mr Ball Legs? What about Gary? Are Abby and Eric ever going to have sex? So many unanswered questions! #SantaClaritaDiet — Maria Knight (@TheMariaKnight) April 27, 2019

A Lot To Process

I can’t believe they cancelled Santa Clarita Diet on a cliffhanger. #SantaClaritaDiet pic.twitter.com/miYTlRLKZI — samanthah23 (@Halverson21S) April 27, 2019

NOOOOOO

THEY CANCELLED SANTA CLARITA DIET NOOOOOOO — leo 💫 (@taeminnout) April 27, 2019

But We Still Have Friends Yeah Ok

Netflix really cancelled Santa Clarita diet but is paying millions of dollars to keep Friends…. pic.twitter.com/dAHHOjJ1QQ — ˗ˏˋ 𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 ˊˎ˗ (@emsmcl) April 27, 2019

Do. Not. Cry.

trying to convince myself i’ll survive with three seasons now that santa clarita diet has been cancelled.. :,) pic.twitter.com/P3UjjMwoIJ — j (@bbjju99) April 27, 2019

Logging Out C’ya

SANTA CLARITA DIET GOT CANCELLED SO I AM LOGGED OUT DO NOT DISTURB PLEASE pic.twitter.com/xQRcL5IXiS — ellen (@hashtagshutup) April 18, 2019

Dang You!

Seeya Subscription

Every time I find a show I like on @netflix they end up cancelling it. If it weren’t for @LuciferNetflix I’d cancel my subscription entirely. Can’t believe they cancelled #SantaClaritaDiet — Jessa (@jessa_slzr) April 27, 2019

Leave 2019

First, the Avengers ends.

THEN, Game of Thrones is ending.



AND TO PUT THE ICING ON TOP OF THE GOT DANG CAKE.#SantaClaritaDiet GETS CANCELLED????



2019 can be over now. That is all. — Christa Ross (@ross_christa) April 27, 2019

A Whole Lotta Nos