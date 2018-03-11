Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ 21st Anniversary by Sharing Rare Photos

Today is the first “Buffy Slay Day,” celebrating the 21st anniversary of the seminal television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The show’s star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, is participating in the celebration by showing off some rare photos from the show.

Gellar shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from the set, during filming, and past reunions with co-stars to her Instagram feed, offering a look at what it was like to be a part of the fan-favorite series.

Take a look below (hit the arrow on the right side to scroll through the pictures):

In her post, Gellar reflected on Buffy’s place in popular culture in relation to International Women’s Day, with a quote from the episode “Bring on the Night” from the show’s final season:

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the anniversary of #btvs is the same week as #internationalwomensday,” Gellar writes. “I have always believed that the world is changed by your example, not by your opinion. We have all learned a lot from Buffy, and the best part is, that never ends. ‘From now on, we won’t just face our fears, we will seek them out. We will find them, and cut their hearts out one by one. There is only one thing on earth more powerful than evil, and that’s us’ Scroll through for some behind the scenes pictures, then and now (hopefully there will even be some you have never seen) #buffyslayday.”

When your done scrolling through the photos, enjoy the rest of Buffy Slay Day by watching your favorite episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

