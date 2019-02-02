‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Poster Released by Guillermo del Toro

Before long, horror fans will be treated to a live-action film adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. In the meantime, fan-favorite filmmaker Guillermo del Toro surprised fans by dropping a teaser poster for the upcoming flick.

Taking to Twitter moments ago, the Oscar-winning director dropped an image of the poster, being sure to omit any type of caption.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shortly afterwards, the CBS Films account teased that a trailer for the movie would be release come Sunday, presumably at some point during the NFL’s Super Bowl LIII.

The del Toro-produced film is based off of the classic horror trilogy of the same name. Originally published in 1984, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark were written by Alvin Schwartz and have gone on to sell upwards of seven million copies.

In addition to being a producer, del Toro penned the script of the film alongside Dan and Kevin Hageman, Marcus Dunstan, and Patrick Melton. Scary Stories is directed by André Øvredal and other producers include Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, and Elizabeth Grave.

The cast includes Michael Garza (Wayward Pines, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1), Austin Abrams (Brad’s Status, The Americans), Gabriel Rush (Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Austin Zajur (Fist Fight, Kidding), Natalie Ganzhorn (Make it Pop, Wet Bum), Zoe Coletti (Annie, Wildlife), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Gil Bellows (Patriot), Lorraine Toussaint (Into the Badlands), and Javier Botet (The Conjuring 2).

The full synopsis for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark can be found below.

“Inspired by one of the most terrifying book series of all time, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark follows a group of teens who must solve the mystery surrounding a wave of spectacularly horrific deaths in their small town.”

What do you think of the new movie poster? Are you looking forward to seeingScary Stories in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark screams into theaters on August 9th, 2019.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!