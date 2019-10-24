Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Returns to Theaters for Halloween

After a surprisingly successful box office run at the end of the summer, the Guillermo del Toro-produced Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is getting a second run in theaters. The PG-13 horror flick was well-liked by critics and fans, and wound up grossing over $94 million on a modest $25 million budget. Given its success, and the fact that it’s a horror film designed for both younger and older audiences, it’s not exactly surprising that CBS Films and Lionsgate decided to get it back in theaters for the week of Halloween.

The news of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark‘s theatrical re-release broke on Wednesday, courtesy of director Andre Ovredal. The filmmaker took to Twitter to tell fans that they would have another chance to see Scary Stories up on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is back in over 1500 theatres all over North America this weekend and through Halloween,” Ovredal wrote in the tweet. “Bring the family – it’s PG-13 scary ;-)”

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK is back in over 1500 THEATRES all over North America this weekend and through Halloween! Bring the family – it’s PG-13 scary 😉https://t.co/OUX4H8KrD8 — Andre Ovredal (@Filmtroll) October 23, 2019

In addition to its re-release in theaters, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is now available for fans to stream at home. The film was released for purchase on streaming platforms, with its Blu-ray debut set for November 5th.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is based on the book series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz. Earlier this year, Ovredal spoke with ComicBook.com about the challenges of turning the classic books into a feature film.

“I believe it’s making these characters that are black-and-white drawings come alive in a way that we could really have fans embrace them,” Ovredal explained. “That always is a huge challenge. And I think we really, we were very focused on making sure that they were really based in the drawings, and then we had to do some things because it’s a color film and we’re not doing it in black-and-white.”

“So we had to also do some trickery there to ensure that you have that balance, so it stays truthful to the characters in the books, but still lives in a modern film,” he continued. “So that balance was tricky.”

What did you think of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark? Let us know in the comments!