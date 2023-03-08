Scream 6 Cast Reveals If They Guessed Who is the New Ghostface

Scream VI is about to hit theaters, and right now it's looking like it could be slashing its way to the franchise's biggest opening weekend of all time. Besides the novelty of moving Ghostface's killing spree to NYC, Scream 6 has been coasting on a wave of great first reviews and hype into opening weekend.

In order to earn that massive hype, Scream VI had to check off some key boxes for fans and critics alike – and one of the biggest ones is pulling off a big Final Act reveal of who is behind the killer's mask. The original Scream pulled off the crazy twist of having multiple killers be the culprit, instead of just one (like traditional slashers); a lot of reviews and reactions to Scream VI are saying that this latst installment manages to pull out some nice surprises – and fan theories having been running for months. But what about the cast of Scream 6? Did any of them have theories about the killer that panned out?

ComicBook.com's Daily Distraction host Chris Killian had the chance to sit down with the cast of Scream VI, including the franchise's new leads, Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter) and Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), as well as returning supporting actors Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin) and Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), and new addition Dermont Mulroney (Dect. Wayne Bailey).

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega were actually caught off-guard by their own split response. Barrera gave an emphatic "No!" while Ortega was cool and confident, saying "Yes." Barrera had to confirm with her co-star that she "really" made the guess; for her own part, Melissa said that she was so desparate to just get the final act of the story in her hands (apparently the studio was so secretive the actors didn't initially get to read the finale):

"I didn't even try to guess," Barrera explained. "I was just stressed out that I didn't have the last act of the script, and my mind was just like 'I just wanna read it!' I wasn't even guessing."

(Photo: Paramount/Dolby)

Meanwhile, franchise newcomer Dermont Mulroney didn't even pretend that he had a chance of putting together the pieces – mostly because he was up against the pro minds of filmmakers Radio Silence and screenwriter James Vanderbilt (Zodiac), who had only gotten better at their games following Scream 5:

"No! No the script was really tricky – as is the film. They're so pro at it, just towing that line – and some misleading, obviuously! But you know, we're all looking for that: when you're watching a Scream movie: You're looking for red herrings as much as you're looking for actually whodunit. So I was definitely tricked. The reveal plays great in the edit, and in the way everyone played their roles [laughs]. Amazing."

Like her onscreen character Mindy (the resident film buff know-it-all) Jasmin Savoy Brown thought she was smarter than she actually turned out to be: "I read the script and I felt a little dumb: I never know!"

Mason Gooding took solace in the fact that he is developing at least one kind of skill through his Scream expreiences: making bad guesses: "I feel like I'm getting really good at incorrectly guessing who it is. Because I'm always the one that like the character gets baited as [guessing] the killer."

We'll have to find out just what Jenna Ortega figured out when Scream VI hits theaters on Friday March 10th.