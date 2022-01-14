SCREAM Director Confirms Movie Is Finished

✖

With just over six months to go before the release of the new Scream movie, technically the fifth in the franchise but simply titled "Scream" this time around, one of the directors for the film has confirmed that it's done! Tyler Gillett, one of the members of "Radio Silence" which directed the new entry, took to Instagram announcing: "Picture locked. I promise it’ll be worth the wait 👻🔪 #SCREAM." Among the first comments on the post was none other than The Boys and Scream star Jack Quaid, who replied: "BOOOOOM!!!!!! 5 CREAM 4 LYFE!" (an inside joke about an on-set gag).

Not calling the film Scream 5 is a big departure for the entire series but the lack of a number in the title isn't just to keep from scaring away audiences that haven't seen four movies beforehand but has ties into the film itself. "This is the fifth one… it’s not Scream 5, though,” returning star Courteney Cox said in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. "This is Scream. The directors are incredible, they’re making it absolutely…it’s a new franchise. It's hip. It's scary. It's just a new Scream. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s gonna be fantastic."

Gillett collaborates with his Ready Or Not co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin on the film, making them the first directors that aren't Wes Craven to direct a film in the Scream series.

Cox will reprise her role of Gale Weathers for the new Scream movie, starring alongside other returning cast members Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Quaid leads an extended roster of newcomers that will appear in the film which also includes Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

"There’s just so much weight in what those four movies are," Gillett previously told Cinema Blend. "This by the way speaks to the legacy characters. The fact that there are so many characters that so many people want to know more about, want to have more story told with these characters. There’s just a level of love and respect for the world that Wes (Craven) and Kevin (Williamson) created. So for us it felt like the only way to do this right was to create connectivity. And a lot of it is also just what the Scream movies are, right? They’re about lineage. They’re about the evolution of pop culture and the evolution of the genre. And you can’t have something new without also giving a nod to what came before it. And paying respect, and giving a bow to what followed."

The new Scream is scheduled to debut in theaters on January 14, 2022.