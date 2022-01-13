Scream Directors Ask Fans To Not Spoil Surprises on Social Media

The long-awaited fifth Scream movie is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night, and it currently has a 79% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 68 reviews. ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 3 out of 5 and says it is “bogged down by the restraints of its title” but adds that’s it’s a “love letter to Craven” which makes it “worth the price of admission for Ghostface fanatics.” The movie is coming to theaters during a pandemic surge which means not every horror fan may be rushing out to the theater as early as tomorrow. Today, executive producer Chad Villella and co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin took to Twitter to share a message to fans asking them not to spoil the movie’s ending.

You can read their statement in Bettineli-Olpin’s tweet below:

During a recent virtual reunion event, executive producer and original Scream writer, Kevin Williamson, spoke about doing Scream 1-4 director, Wes Craven, proud.

“I had been really apprehensive about doing one of these films without Wes,” the writer noted. “The directors actually sent me a letter when the offer was sent and said the reason they are directors is because of Wes. So they’re even so honored to even be asked to make this film, and that they’re such huge fans of him and the films themselves, and of the cast, and that they really wanted to honor his voice, which I really, really believe they did.“

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Williamson explained the choice to cut the “5” from the title.

“Well, it was always Scream 5 because it’s the fifth one,” Williamson explained. “So I think we just threw that name out, but I don’t think they ever seriously were going to call it a Scream 5. I don’t think anybody wanted to see the number five after something. You’d have to ask them – Paramount or whoever, but I think taking the 5 off and calling it Scream [works] because it’s brand new. There’s the legacy cast, and how they infuse this new world and there’s this whole new generation and a new cast of characters that are extremely fun. I think it was a great cast. It’s an amazing group of kids and young talent and they’re very, very good. They pop off the screen, and now our Sidneys and our mature characters who enter into it, they’re the adults. It works really really well.”

In addition to Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, Scream will see the return of Scream 4‘s Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Jack Quaid leads an extended roster of newcomers that will appear in the film alongside Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.