Scream’s Iconic Ghostface Costume Is for Sale

You’ll soon be able to own a major part of horror film history. Tuesday, Propstore announced a horror-only auction featuring props from some of the most popular horror films ever released, with the biggest ticket item being the original Ghostface costume for 1996’s Scream. According to the auction website, the costume is expected to sell anywhere from $50,000 to upwards of $100,000.

“Propstore Los Angeles’ second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024, offers horror movie fans a chance to own iconic pieces from their favourite films,” Propstore’s Brandon Alinger said in a press release. “Highlights include the Stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis from Evil Dead II, Chucky’s Good Guys Doll from Child’s Play 2, and Jason Voorhees’ hockey mask from Friday the 13th Part VIII. This event has something extraordinary for both seasoned collectors and newcomers.”

A more complete listing of the items going up for auction and their expected sale price is below. The auction is from August 15th through August 18th.

EVIL DEAD II (1987) Stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis est. $80,000 – $160,000

ALIEN (1979) Special Effects Facehugger est. $60,000 – $120,000

CHILD'S PLAY 2 (1990) Chucky (Brad Dourif) Good Guys Doll with Screen-Matched Dungaree est. $50,000 – $100,000

SCREAM (1996) Billy Loomis' (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher's (Matthew Lillard) Screen-Matched Ghostface Costume est. $50,000 – $100,000

SEED OF CHUCKY (2004) Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) Animatronic Puppet with Screen-Matched Costume est. $30,000 – $60,000

FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN (1989) Jason Voorhees' (Kane Hodder) Screen-Matched Hockey Mask est. $25,000 – $50,000

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 5: THE DREAM CHILD (1989) Freddy Krueger's (Robert Englund) Bloodied Razor-Claw Glove est. $25,000 – $50,000

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS (1987) Freddy Krueger's (Robert Englund) Distressed Sweater est. $20,000 – $40,000

HELLRAISER: JUDGMENT (2018) Screen-Matched SFX Lament Configuration Puzzle Box est. $8,000 – $16,000

POLTERGEIST (2015) Griffin Bowen's (Kyle Catlett) Screen-Matched Clown Doll est. $8,000 – $16,000

HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES (2003) Dr. Satan's (Walter Phelan) Surgical Machine est. $6,000 – $12,000

THE THING (1982) R.J. MacReady's (Kurt Russell) Shotgun and Lantern with Monsterpalooza Statue Display est. $6,000 – $12,000

BEETLEJUICE (1988) "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" Hardcover Book est. $5,000 – $10,000

SAW V (2008) Jigsaw's (Tobin Bell) Pig Mask est. $5,000 – $10,000

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER (1997-2003) Demon Henchman Bust and "Once More with Feeling" Promotional Poster est. $3,500 – $7,000

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD (1968) Meat Hook est. $3,000 – $6,000

SCREAM 2 (1997)/SCREAM 3 (2000) Sidney Prescott's (Neve Campbell) Omega Kappa Beta Necklace est. $3,000 – $6,000

TERRIFIER 2 (2022) Art the Clown's (David Howard Thornton) Bloodied Mask est. $3,000 – $6,000

Scream is now streaming on Max while the next entry in the franchise, Scream 7, has yet to set a release date.