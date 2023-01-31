New Scream VI Synopsis Teases an Even More Twisted Storyline

The upcoming Scream VI will be the first entry into the long-running franchise that will unfold in a major metropolitan area, and if that isn't enough of a shift for the series, a new synopsis from Alamo Drafthouse hints at an even more twisted storyline for the upcoming film. According to the theater chain's plot summary for the film, the upcoming sequel will seemingly feature more killers taking on the Ghostface identity than ever before, and it will also see Melissa Barrera's Sam manipulating her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) with the emotional fallout of the attacks from last year's Scream. Scream VI is expected to hit theaters on March 10th.

The theater chain's website describes the film, "As the survivors of the recent attack in Woodsboro travel to New York City for college, Tara, our final girl, begins to experience manic psychological breakdowns while seeing the ghosts of past killers. Meanwhile, her sister, Sam, attempts to manipulate her by pretending to be Ghostface. But when their plan goes wrong, three new masked killers appear on the scene, leaving the question of who will survive and who will be the final victim left to be answered."

These details shed more light on the sequel than a previous synopsis and more than a full trailer, leaving us to wonder about the validity of this synopsis, given that the film doesn't land in theater for another month and some of these details seem substantial and far more specific than what other films reveal before debuting.

This synopsis also teases that Sam is seemingly taking a darker turn than previous survivors have embraced, which is sure to shock audiences and leave them questioning why she would embrace this coping strategy in the wake of the events of last year's Scream. Another reveal that will ignite theories is that this sequel claims there will be three masked killers. Other than Scream 3, each film has featured multiple characters all taking turns committing Ghostface's heinous crimes, with the implication that there are not only three figures serving as the murderer, but also potentially multiple figures seemingly simultaneously sporting the intimidating disguise marking new territory for the franchise.

The new film was previously described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Scream VI is set to hit theaters on March 10th.

