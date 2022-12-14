Scream VI Trailer is Loaded With Horror Easter Eggs

Earlier today finally came the first trailer for Scream VI, offering our first official look at the highly anticipated new chapter in the slasher franchise. Though only featuring a handful of shots, and clocking in at probably only a minute of footage, the trailer was quick to tease the New York City setting for the sequel but also confirmed something fans have always hoped for, a Scream movie set at Halloween. Naturally with the movie taking place on the spookiest night of the year, there's plenty of opportunities for the new Scream to reference other horror movie franchises, and as expected, it does.

Ever since the beginning, the Scream movies have been very quick to reference other horror and slasher films. The first movie in the series notably features Jamie Kennedy's character watching John Carpenter's Halloween, speaking to Jamie Lee Curtis on screen by saying "C'mon Jamie... turn around." This year's Scream movie also featured plenty of pointed commentary and references to horror movies, reflecting on the "Legacy-sequel" movies like Halloween (2018), and jokes about "elevated horror" like Hereditary and Midsommar. Check out all the Scream VI trailer Easter eggs we could spot below!