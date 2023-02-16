Scream VI Could Set a Franchise Record

Paramount Pictures will release the next installment into the Scream franchise with Scream VI next month, and it looks like it'll be the ingest one yet. According to Deadline, Scream VI is being projected to debut with $37 million at the box office, and if it actually does it will make it the best opening in the franchise ever. The previous Scream movie that held the title of opening weekend champion was Scream 3 back in 2000 with $34 million. Scream 5 opened to $30 million for the traditional three-day weekend but debuted with $38 million for the four-day holiday weekend. Scream VI's jump in numbers is more than likely due to the recent trailer that released and the rising star that is Jenna Ortega (You, Wednesday). One thing for sure, the next film in the franchise will certainly make bank.

The new Scream is set to see the return of the fifth movie's newcomers Barrera (Sam), Brown (Mindy), Gooding (Chad), and Ortega (Tara) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney and Tony Revolori. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Sadly, Campbell won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Does Scream VI Have a Time Jump?

Barrera recently spoke to the 20 Questions On Deadline podcast (via ScreenRant) and revealed when the sixth movie takes place.

"No, it's not [a big time jump] at all. It's almost directly after the last one. Basically, the amount of time that has passed between one movie and the other is the amount of time that has passed in Scream time," Barrera explained. The new movie is also leaving Woodsboro and heading to New York, which Barrera recently called a "more mortifying" setting.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, 2023.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!