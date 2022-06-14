Shark Week 2022 Gets First Teaser and Premiere Date From Discovery Channel

✖

Regardless of what the temperatures might be outside, Discovery Channel fans know that it isn't really summer until we start preparing for the most anticipated event of the year, which is the network's week-long programming focused on ferocious fish. Today Discovery has announced that this year's Shark Week will be kicking off on Sunday, July 24th. Fans were also treated to a teaser that plunges us into the depths of the ocean to see things from a seal's perspective, as their relationship with sharks is understandably much different than viewers'. Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for details on this year's Shark Week before it starts on Sunday, July 24th.

Discovery describes the event, "Get your heart pumping this July with the return of television's longest-running, and most anticipated summer event, Shark Week! The annual TV event returns for a historic 34th year with bigger sharks, bigger breaches, and even bigger findings from the teams of dedicated scientists and researchers in the field beginning Sunday, July 24th on Discovery Channel and discovery+.

"This year features non-stop action as Shark Week takes viewers to new locations -- from the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas to Papau New Guinea. The week spotlights innovative shark technology and research to find breakthrough information on these elusive creatures and their mating and migration patterns in addition to the findings of a new, undescribed species.

"The Impractical Jokers have spent a decade attempting to out-dare and humiliate each other and now they're ready to use their antics for the greater good -- shark education! For the first time these comedians are taking on Shark Week embarking on a hysterical adventure that could only come from the Impractical Jokers."

The first Shark Week took place in 1988 and gave audiences of the burgeoning cable channel 10 programs developed specifically for the event. Its popularity resulted in subsequent summers seeing the return of Shark Week, which began adding hosts over the years to draw in even more viewers. Discovery Channel enlisted their own personalities, such as the hosts of MythBusters or Dirty Jobs' Mike Rowe, while recent years have seen hosts such as Andy Samberg, Shaquille O'Neal, and horror filmmaker Eli Roth.

