‘The Last Sharknado’s Final Trailer Introduces Dragon Sharks, Dinosaurs, And Time Travel

SYFY has released the final trailer for the upcoming sixth and final installment of the Sharknado saga and it looks like things are going to get extra insane for the heroes with dinosaurs, time travel, and even fire-breathing dragon sharks.

We can’t make this stuff up. You can check out all the delightful madness in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans will remember from the previous Sharknado installment, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, the Earth was left completely decimated with Fin (Ian Ziering) sent to the future with a grown-up version of his son Gil (Dolph Lundgren). Now, in order to save the world, Fin has to travel back in time to prevent the original Sharknado that started it all. As you can see in the trailer, that makes for some bonkers adventures into the time of the dinosaurs for a little shark on T-Rex fight action as well as the time of Merlin, the American Revolution, and even a future with mechanical metal sharks and what appears to be a planet inhabited exclusively by versions of Tara Reid’s April Wexler.

Reid herself has called the movie “so ridiculous, it’s so bad that it’s good” and it’s a sentiment that director Anthony C. Ferrante touched on during the movie’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con last month.

“They let us get away with murder with these movies, they really do,” Ferrante said, while also noting that they were ending the series because “we respected the material and we respected the audience” enough to move on.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time below.

“Our hero Fin (Ian Ziering) has battled sharks all over the globe, but in this last installment he will tackle the final shark-tier — time travel. In the ending moments of SHARKNADO 5: GLOBAL SWARMING, Fin was seen wandering alone on Earth after it was destroyed. Now he must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all. Will Fin and the gang be able to set everything right and save the world once and for all? A production of The Asylum, SHARKNADO 6 is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante, based on an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen.”

Are you excited to see the final Sharknado? Let us know in the comments below!

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time will premiere on Sunday, August 19 at 8/7c on SYFY.