Shout! TV Reveals 31 Nights of Fear Streaming Lineup for October
Every night in October will bring a double feature of terror.
As we get closer and closer to October and Halloween, horror fans are diving deeper into all available platforms to start programming their viewing schedules leading up to All Hallow's Eve. While there's plenty of fun to be had when programming your own marathons, there's also excitement and some relief when you can have a curated slate of terrifying tales, with Shout! TV revealing their slate of streaming films in October. Every night in October, both Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV will be debuting double features of horror movies which cover a wide range of subgenres and kick off each night at 8 p.m. ET.
Per press release, "Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV proudly present the 5th annual 31 Nights of Horror, a streaming event to celebrate this upcoming Halloween season. 31 Nights of Horror programming will stream every night of October on both Shout! TV (broadcast edited versions) and Scream Factory TV (uncensored) with fan-favorite horror films of all genres including thrillers, slashers, ghost stories, zombies, cult classics, creature features, and more!"
The schedule of double features is as follows:
October 1st
- Night of the Living Dead
- Day of the Dead
October 2nd
- Demon Squad
-
Santo and the Treasure of Dracula
October 3rd
- Black Sabbath
- The Evil Eye
October 4th
- Willard
- Ben
October 5th
- Cockneys vs. Zombies
-
Zombie High
October 6th
- Lisa and the Devil
-
Exorcist III
October 7th
- Silent Night, Deadly Night 2
-
Magic
October 8th
- Apollo 18
-
Piranha
October 9th
- Galaxy of Terror
-
Forbidden World
October 10th
- Last Man on Earth
-
The Monster Club
October 11th
- Ghosthouse
- Witchboard
October 12th
- Bloodsucking Bastards
-
Nosferatu the Vampyre
October 13th
- Assault on Precinct 13
- Saturday the 14th
October 14th
October 15th
-
Black Christmas
- House on Haunted Hill
October 16th
- Slumber Party Massacre
-
Slumber Party Massacre II
October 17th
- Horror Hospital
-
Dr. Giggles
October 18th
- Phantom of the Opera
-
Hunchback of Notre Dame
October 19th
- Stepfather
- Stepfather II
October 20th
- Witchery
- Hell Night
October 21st
- Carnival of Souls
- Nightbreed
October 22nd
- Dog Soldiers
- The Stepfather
October 23rd
- Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre
-
Terror Beneath the Sea
October 24th
- Creepshow III
- Body Bags
October 25th
- The Wasp Woman
-
Lady Frankenstein
October 26th
- Road Games
-
Elvira's Haunted Hills
October 27th
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
-
Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde
October 28th
- Bad Moon
- Plan 9 From Outer Space
October 29th
- Day of the Dead
-
Night of the Demons
October 30th
- A Bay of Blood
- Kill, Baby...Kill!
October 31st
- Night of the Living Dead
- Night of the Demons
Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV's 31 Nights of Terror kicks off on Sunday, October 1st at 8 p.m. ET.
Which movies are you most looking forward to checking out? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!0comments