Shout! TV Reveals 31 Nights of Fear Streaming Lineup for October

Every night in October will bring a double feature of terror.

By Patrick Cavanaugh

As we get closer and closer to October and Halloween, horror fans are diving deeper into all available platforms to start programming their viewing schedules leading up to All Hallow's Eve. While there's plenty of fun to be had when programming your own marathons, there's also excitement and some relief when you can have a curated slate of terrifying tales, with Shout! TV revealing their slate of streaming films in October. Every night in October, both Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV will be debuting double features of horror movies which cover a wide range of subgenres and kick off each night at 8 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV proudly present the 5th annual 31 Nights of Horror, a streaming event to celebrate this upcoming Halloween season. 31 Nights of Horror programming will stream every night of October on both Shout! TV (broadcast edited versions) and Scream Factory TV (uncensored) with fan-favorite horror films of all genres including thrillers, slashers, ghost stories, zombies, cult classics, creature features, and more!"

The schedule of double features is as follows:

October 1st

  • Night of the Living Dead
  • Day of the Dead

October 2nd

  • Demon Squad
  • Santo and the Treasure of Dracula

October 3rd

  • Black Sabbath
  • The Evil Eye

October 4th

  • Willard
  • Ben

October 5th

  • Cockneys vs. Zombies
  • Zombie High

October 6th

  • Lisa and the Devil
  • Exorcist III

October 7th

  • Silent Night, Deadly Night 2
  • Magic

October 8th

  • Apollo 18
  • Piranha

October 9th

  • Galaxy of Terror
  • Forbidden World

October 10th

  • Last Man on Earth
  • The Monster Club

October 11th

  • Ghosthouse
  • Witchboard

October 12th

  • Bloodsucking Bastards
  • Nosferatu the Vampyre

October 13th

  • Assault on Precinct 13
  • Saturday the 14th

October 14th

October 15th

  • Black Christmas
  • House on Haunted Hill

October 16th

  • Slumber Party Massacre
  • Slumber Party Massacre II

October 17th

  • Horror Hospital
  • Dr. Giggles

October 18th

  • Phantom of the Opera
  • Hunchback of Notre Dame

October 19th

  • Stepfather
  • Stepfather II

October 20th

  • Witchery
  • Hell Night

October 21st

  • Carnival of Souls
  • Nightbreed

October 22nd

  • Dog Soldiers
  • The Stepfather

October 23rd

  • Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre
  • Terror Beneath the Sea

October 24th

  • Creepshow III
  • Body Bags

October 25th

  • The Wasp Woman
  • Lady Frankenstein

October 26th

  • Road Games
  • Elvira's Haunted Hills

October 27th

  • Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
  • Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde

October 28th

  • Bad Moon
  • Plan 9 From Outer Space

October 29th

  • Day of the Dead
  • Night of the Demons

October 30th

  • A Bay of Blood
  • Kill, Baby...Kill!

October 31st

  • Night of the Living Dead
  • Night of the Demons

Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV's 31 Nights of Terror kicks off on Sunday, October 1st at 8 p.m. ET.

Which movies are you most looking forward to checking out? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!  

