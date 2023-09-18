Shout! TV Reveals 31 Nights of Fear Streaming Lineup for October

As we get closer and closer to October and Halloween, horror fans are diving deeper into all available platforms to start programming their viewing schedules leading up to All Hallow's Eve. While there's plenty of fun to be had when programming your own marathons, there's also excitement and some relief when you can have a curated slate of terrifying tales, with Shout! TV revealing their slate of streaming films in October. Every night in October, both Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV will be debuting double features of horror movies which cover a wide range of subgenres and kick off each night at 8 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV proudly present the 5th annual 31 Nights of Horror, a streaming event to celebrate this upcoming Halloween season. 31 Nights of Horror programming will stream every night of October on both Shout! TV (broadcast edited versions) and Scream Factory TV (uncensored) with fan-favorite horror films of all genres including thrillers, slashers, ghost stories, zombies, cult classics, creature features, and more!"

The schedule of double features is as follows:

October 1st

Night of the Living Dead

Day of the Dead



October 2nd

Demon Squad

Santo and the Treasure of Dracula



October 3rd

Black Sabbath

The Evil Eye

October 4th

Willard

Ben

October 5th

Cockneys vs. Zombies

Zombie High



October 6th

Lisa and the Devil

Exorcist III



October 7th

Silent Night, Deadly Night 2

Magic



October 8th

Apollo 18

Piranha



October 9th

Galaxy of Terror

Forbidden World



October 10th

Last Man on Earth

The Monster Club



October 11th

Ghosthouse

Witchboard

October 12th

Bloodsucking Bastards

Nosferatu the Vampyre



October 13th

Assault on Precinct 13

Saturday the 14th

October 14th

October 15th

Black Christmas



House on Haunted Hill

October 16th

Slumber Party Massacre

Slumber Party Massacre II



October 17th

Horror Hospital

Dr. Giggles



October 18th

Phantom of the Opera

Hunchback of Notre Dame



October 19th

Stepfather

Stepfather II

October 20th

Witchery

Hell Night

October 21st

Carnival of Souls

Nightbreed

October 22nd

Dog Soldiers

The Stepfather

October 23rd

Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre

Terror Beneath the Sea



October 24th

Creepshow III

Body Bags

October 25th

The Wasp Woman

Lady Frankenstein



October 26th

Road Games

Elvira's Haunted Hills



October 27th

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde



October 28th

Bad Moon

Plan 9 From Outer Space

October 29th

Day of the Dead

Night of the Demons



October 30th

A Bay of Blood

Kill, Baby...Kill!

October 31st

Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Demons



Shout! TV and Scream Factory TV's 31 Nights of Terror kicks off on Sunday, October 1st at 8 p.m. ET.

