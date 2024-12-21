This Shudder Docuseries Will Make You Rethink Your Favorite Horror Movies

Shudder is the best streaming service for horror fans, and it has more than just scary movies. Along with the creature features, cult classics, and slashers, Shudder features a number of shows and documentaries. This includes Cursed Films, a docuseries with two seasons dedicated to movies that have alleged cursed reputations. The first season of the series covers The Exorcist, The Omen, Poltergeist, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie, all of which have a variety of tragedies and accidents associated with them. In the case of The Exorcist, it’s considered cursed because of the number of accidents and injuries that happened during filming (including a fire that burned down much of the set, aside from Regan’s bedroom — where the exorcism takes place in the movie).

Videos by ComicBook.com

What makes the rumors about this being a cursed film is the largely subject matter. Because of its religious and Satanic themes, Cursed Films addresses how this makes those working on the film, as well as fans, more prone to believing that any incidents — big or small — may have supernatural ties. Plus, the marketing and hype around The Exorcist, like some audiences allegedly passing out, further fuel this fire.

The Exorcist is not the only film subject to this sort of speculation. The Omen is another film considered cursed for similar reasons, due to being another religious horror movie that has a history of accidents and tragedies surrounding it — on and off set. Because of the subject matter of The Omen and other horror films, Cursed Films raises a good question. Has the subject matter opened a door to the supernatural or has the subject matter fed into pre-existing superstitions?

Cursed Films pulls a variety of interviewees, from the professionals on set for these productions, to journalists and scholars, to those who practice things like witchcraft. With so many perspectives, audiences can see why some people believe these alleged curses and why others are skeptical.

On top of that, The Omen episode raises another excellent point. The most infamous cursed films happen to be horror movies; however, there are films outside this genre that are as “cursed” as these scary movies, but they aren’t seen as such. That’s because it’s easier to call a movie with supernatural themes, like The Omen or The Exorcist, cursed than it is to call other films, like The Wizard of Oz, that; although that film is covered in the second season. Instead, the tragedies and accidents in movies like Apocalypse Now are seen as just that — tragedies and accidents.

The final three episodes of Cursed Films Season 1 address how it’s important to remember that behind the rumors of these cursed films are real tragedies and victims. In the case of Poltergeist, the deaths of several actors attached to the franchise were not connected to the sets themselves. However, the media and fans drew their own conclusions because of rumors and the films’ premise, which sensationalized the deaths of real people to such a gross extreme that some actors, specifically Zelda Rubinstein, forward to remind everyone that these were real tragedies with real victims.

Similarly, the episodes about The Crow and Twilight Zone: The Movie address tragic deaths, both of which occurred on set. One could believe this is because the films are cursed; however, the docuseries reminds viewers that if these sets followed their safety precautions thoroughly, chances are, these accidents could have been avoided.

“Cursed films” are an easy explanation for tragedies associated with these movies, but it’s important to treat the victims as people, and the accidents as legit accidents — ones where those responsible for them are held accountable. It’s also important for these cursed allegations not to overshadow the legacy and life led by those who suffered.

Cursed Films is a docuseries that unpacks the complexities of calling a film cursed. It sheds a spotlight on some of the most infamous cursed films, delving into what makes them “cursed,” as well as why some films are more prone to this title than others. The series also validates why these cursed allegations fascinate viewers while still addressing how important it is to see these tragedies for what they really are, real life tragedies — not just urban legends and superstitions.