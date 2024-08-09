Shudder Announces New Documentary Series Horror’s Greatest

As any horror fan can tell you, there’s no greater streaming service to subscribe to than Shudder, which delivers audiences not only a number of classics from all corners of the genre, but also is the go-to source for groundbreaking new titles that will become classics eventually. In that sense, it’s fitting that the platform is set to debut the upcoming series Horror’s Greatest, which will feature actors, filmmakers, and other creatives to dive deep into all imaginable subgenres to praise prolific works. You can check out the teaser for Horror’s Greatest below before the series premieres on Shudder on August 27th.

Per press release, “The Shudder Original series, which features interviews with David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Joe Hill (Locke & Key, NOS4A2), Tom Holland (Fright Night, Child’s Play), Jenn Wexler (The Sacrifice Game, The Ranger), Dewayne Perkins (The Blackening), Jonah Ray Rodrigues (Destroy All Neighbors), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Satanic Hispanics, El Gigante), Alex Winter (Destroy All Neighbors), Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island), Tananarive Due (Horror Noire), Swanthula and Dracmorda Boulet (The Boulet Brothers Dragula), and more, is set to debut Tuesday, August 27th on Shudder and will also be available to stream on AMC+. The series comes from Marwar Junction Productions (Perfect Wife), the producers of Shudder’s hit series The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time.

“Horror’s Greatest is a deep dive into everything we love about horror — from fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions: What are the must-see films in horror’s many subgenres? What’s the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today’s filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breadth of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment.”

Shudder presents Horror’s Greatest

Horror’s Greatest was produced by Marwar Junction Productions and showrunner/executive producer Kurt Sayenga. Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley are executive producers for Marwar Junction Productions.

With the program debuting just ahead of fall, Horror’s Greatest will mark the best way to transition into the spooky season, as a number of titles discussed in the series will likely be streaming on Shudder.

Stay tuned for updates on Horror’s Greatest before it premieres on Shudder on August 27th.

Are you looking forward to the new series?