Sid Haig’s Hospitalization Has Fans Expressing Concerns

Earlier tonight, horror actor Sid Haig‘s Instagram feed was mysteriously updated to say he’s been in an accident. In an update — or profile description change — from his wife Suzie, it was mentioned the actor had been in an accident and placed in the ICU.

“SID HAS HAD AN ACCIDENT AND IS IN THE HOSPITAL IN ICU. EVERYONE PLEASE PRAY FOR HIM!!!!!!!! – SUZIE,” the Instagram update read — and still reads as of this posting. Suffice to say, the news quickly spread, instantly causing concern among fans who instantly took to Twitter to share their well wishes to the ailing actor.

Keep scrolling to see the well wishes coming from Haig’s fan base…

Svengoolie

Wishing Sid Haig a speedy recovery — Svengoolie (@Svengoolie) September 7, 2019

The Soska Sisters

Sid Haig is one of the nicest, most genuine people in horror.

Just the greatest human being, praying for him and his family tonight. May he have a speedy recovery 🙏♥️ — The Soska Sisters (@twisted_twins) September 7, 2019

FANGORIA

We’ve just heard the news that our dear friend, Sid Haig, has been in an accident.



Sending positive thoughts to both him and Suzie. pic.twitter.com/aKMthdwv00 — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) September 6, 2019

Graveyard Shift

We just heard that Sid Haig has been in an accident and is currently in the ICU per his wife Suzie. Graveyard Shift wishes the speediest of recoveries to our dear Captain Spaulding.



We’re all thinking of you over here! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sWBK3f3toY — Graveyard Shift (@graveyard_5hift) September 6, 2019

Nightmare of Film Street

We hust heard Sid Haig has been moved to the ICU following an accident. Our thoughts are with his family! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/H8KlpHfEf2 — Nightmare on Film Street (@NOFSpodcast) September 6, 2019

@BuggleJ

Dear friends … please send prayers and positive energy to our brother Sid Haig. I love his man so much … thanks 💜 pic.twitter.com/cynXVSs8L9 — Jason (@BuggleJ) September 6, 2019

@t0xicaddiction