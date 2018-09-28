Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s New Horror-Comedy ‘Slaughterhouse Rulez’ Gets First Trailer

Sony Pictures UK has released the first official trailer for Slaughterhouse Rulez, the upcoming horror movie from the comic duo of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

You can see it above.

Pegg and Frost have appeared in numerous fan-favorite projects together, most notably a number of collaborations with writer/director Edgar Wright. Wright first worked with the pair on Spaced, before making a quasi-official trilogy of feature films with them.

Each of the three films saw the two actors play different characters, and each time took on a heightened world and/or a popular genre that they could deconstruct and have fun with. Shaun of the Dead was a zombie comedy; Hot Fuzz was an amped-up, testosterone-fueled action comedy; and World’s End was an alien-invasion comedy set against the backdrop of a The Hangover-style movie about middle aged guys looking for the fun of their lost youth.

More recently, the two have been working separately, with Pegg tackling Star Trek projects (among others) and Frost working on Into the Badlands, sporting some spectacular facial hair (which, yes, he brings along to the new project).

Slaughterhouse Rulez, which seems likely to have drawn its name from The Cider House Rules (or maybe Slaughterhouse-Five? Who knows, really), takes Pegg and Frost back to school…and it sounds a little bit like a combination of Deadly Class and Tremors. Which…could be pretty cool, but it definitely could also be strange, especially with Pegg and Frost on board.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Welcome to Slaughterhouse, an elite boarding school where boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness…and they’re about to meet their match. This ancient and ordered world is about to be shaken to its foundations – literally – when a controversial frack site on prized school woodland causes seismic tremors, a mysterious sinkhole, and an unspeakable horror to be unleashed. Soon a new pecking order will be established as the pupils and teachers alike become locked in a bloody battle for survival…

The film was directed by Crispian Mills from a screenplay by Mills and Henry Fitzherbert. Besides Pegg and Frost, it stars Asa Butterfield, Finn Cole, Hermione Corfield, and Michael Sheen.

Slaughterhouse Rulez will be in theaters this Halloween.