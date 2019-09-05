Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Shares His Thoughts on IT CHAPTER TWO

The long-awaited horror film, IT CHAPTER TWO, is finally hitting theaters tomorrow and just saw its big premiere in Los Angeles. Many of the film’s stars were in attendance as well as other celebrities from different franchises. Tom Holland, the actor best known for playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker, got the chance to catch IT CHAPTER TWO and shared his thoughts on Instagram.

“Both emotions sum up this movie. It’s both terrifying and hilarious. What a night and what a film! #IT,” Holland wrote.

As you can see, the image shows Holland smiling while his brother, Harry Holland, looks terrified.

“I was so brave… 😂,” Harry commented.

“The bravest,” Tom replied.

One of the film’s stars, James McAvoy, also replied:

“Thanks for the support fella. A pleasure to finally meet you…even if I was convinced we’d talked the talk before. Love the work btw! J,” he wrote.

Many others commented to the post, too:

“At least that door has a warning,” @bosslogic pointed out.

“Behind the door is Sony and Disney,” @tomhollandcharm joked.

So far, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews that lean towards positive, with a 72% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above.

“Every thread leads to a third act culminating a near three-hour movie with some spectacle that’s hard to stay too invested in or get scared by when you might find yourself checking your watch. The final moments are clouded with CGI and flashing lights which, for some, might come with scares while, for others, it ends up losing a bit of the terror.

Fortunately, a surprising amount of heart is added to the finale, and the overall experience with the follow-up warrants the price of admission. Certain story points should have been expanded upon rather than others being scattered across the second act but director Andy Muschietti and company have crafted something fans of the first will get a kick out of, even if they aren’t as enamored with It as they were in 2017.”

IT CHAPTER TWO will be in theaters this Friday.