Spiral: Celebrate the Saw Sequel's PVOD Release Date With Behind-the-Scenes Featurette (Exclusive)

The release of Spiral: From the Book of Saw earlier this month helped pushed the long-running Saw franchise past the $1 billion mark at the box office, with horror fans soon being able to check out the unsettling sequel from the comfort of their own homes, as Spiral lands on PVOD on June 1st. To celebrate the announcement, ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look at a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film that explains how the twisted traps for the sequel were developed. Check out the exclusive first look at the behind-the-scenes featurette above and rent Spiral: From the Book of Saw wherever you rent movies on June 1st.

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Director Darren Lynn Bousman previously detailed the extensive process of crafting traps for the film and how the number of unsettling experiences the franchise has already delivered makes it more difficult to surprise audiences.

"To be inventive and to have it fit the story, because it's easy to think of ways to kills people, but to think of ways to kill people that are based in their character," Bousman shared with ComicBook.com about developing the devices. "The traps go through this evolution, they start off as an idea. When you read the script, it's really funny, when you read the script, it doesn't say what the trap is the first time. It'll say, 'Insert trap here,' and then we'll move on, 'Insert trap here.' And throughout the preproduction process, we figure out what that trap is. So, for example, the first scene in the movie, the tongue trap, that just said, 'Bos trap goes here,' and we sit down and figure out what that trap is. So we knew that he lied under oath, 'Okay, he lies, how do you lie? You lie with your mouth, so let's do something with the mouth. Okay, we've already done the headtrap, so we can't do that, so let's remove the tongue.'"

He continued, "Originally, it was fishhooks in the tongue. For me, the traps have to work the way we show them to, so if a guy is on a ladder and jumps off with fishhooks, all it's gonna do is tear the tongue and rip through it, it's not gonna tear it out. So we're like, 'How do we tear the tongue out?' We go through this crazy process, and then they go to engineers, literal engineers, to figure out would this really work. And one of my favorite things, and I hope it makes the DVD, are the tests that the effects house and the engineering house where they actually do it."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in theaters now and is available everywhere you rent movies on June 1st.

