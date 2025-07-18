I Know What You Did Last Summer Sets Up Exciting Sequel With Its Mid-Credits Scene Twist

I Know What You Did Last Summer has a new reboot film out, which dips into horror’s current trend for legacy sequels. A new set of young characters finds an unfortunate mistake coming back to haunt them, in the form of a hook-swinging killer in a fisherman’s suit. Fortunately, this new group of young victims has the guidance of elders who have also faced this situation: Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.). However, Ray and Julie’s return to the fray isn’t what they (or viewers) expect, setting up an exciting framework for a sequel.

I Know What You Did Last Summer‘s reboot uses its credits sequence to offer viewers one last surprise twist. And like a Marvel or DC movie, it’s a button scene that teases what the next chapter of the franchise is going to be all about.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Mid-Credits Scene Explained: She Still Knows

The climax of this IKWYDLS reboot takes a franchise-changing (breaking?) turn when it’s revealed that Ray Bronson is actually the new Fisherman Killer, while the young girl working at his bar, Stevie (Sarah Pidgeon), became his disciple after finding out that it was her boyfriend who she and her friends left to die on the road the previous summer. The reveals come in two stages: “Final Girls” Ava Brooks (Chase Sui Wonders) and Danica Richards (Madelyn Cline) end up on a yacht with Stevie, seemingly fleeing to safety, only to find out that Stevie has led them into a trap. The fight comes down to Ava and Stevie after Danica is seemingly killed; Ava is ultimately “saved” by Ray, who appears to fatally shoot Stevie, causing her to fall off the boat.

However, that death is quickly undone: Ray later confesses to Ava that he didn’t actually kill Stevie, and that she will carry on the legacy of the Fisherman Killer. The epilogue includes a new report confirming that Stevie is still at large – at matter that concerns Julie James greatly. No longer willing to sit back and passively address her trauma as a professor, Julie takes a trip to reconnect with an old friend: Karla (Brandy Norwood). Kara is living a quiet life with her man, and only discovers Ray’s killing spree on the news report that’s airing as Julie arrives. Karla is not surprised to see Julie, given the circumstances, and just has one question for her friend: who do they have to “f*ck up” now?

Given the legacy sequel nature of I Know What You Did Last Summer, it’s not surprising to see this installment set up the next one. While it remains to be seen how seriously this button scene should be taken (this franchise is notorious for including end scene stingers that are later voided from canon), it is nice for longtime fans to see Julie and Karla still in the fight.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is now in theaters.