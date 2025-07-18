Together’s Dave Franco and Alison Brie Are Stuck With Each Other in Disgusting New Clip

Landing in a potentially stressful situation with a significant other can oftentimes make the situation a bit easier, as you have someone you trust to help alleviate tensions. In the all-new horror movie Together, however, that codependency can be the root of the anxiety you’re experiencing, as our main characters’ overwhelming relationship elevates to literally becoming fused together. In a nasty new clip from Together, viewers can get a first taste of this connection forming, which you can check out down below. Together, which comes from writer/director Michael Shanks, is set to hit theaters (and turn stomachs) on July 30th.

NEON describes the new movie, “Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.”

While horror movies aren’t known to earn tremendous reviews from critics, Together currently sits at 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes with over 50 reviews submitted.

Over at Bloody Disgusting, Meagan Navarro wrote, “It’s an inventive and clever exploration of a relationship at a crossroads, one that’s grown complacent and codependent. Framing a romantic dramedy, complete with cringe humor and a Spice Girls needle drop, through a Lovecraftian body horror lens yields more than enough fun to forgive its underserved elements. It’s the type of zany crowd-pleaser that delivers on its premise with an unhinged sense of humor and heart.”

Over at MovieWeb, Britt Hayes wrote, “Together is one of the best genre films about romantic relationships in years, and it belongs right up there with Spike Jonze’s Her and Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Like those films, Together uses genre to consider its themes in supremely satisfying ways (including a killer needle drop), and yet somehow it feels entirely different and new. After seeing it, you’ll probably wonder how and why no one thought about making a movie like this until now.”

By starring in Together, it pays off Franco’s hopes of getting to immerse himself in grotesque body horror.

“I’m not going to take anything off the table, but I am having a little bit of an itch to get back to horror,” the actor shared with ComicBook back in 2023. “I just am such a fan of the genre, and Alison and I, we went through a phase recently where we rewatched a ton of [David] Cronenberg films, and it just made me really want to do something with practical effects and really set aside the time to get that right and do it where it feels really old school and palpable and gross and all that stuff.”

Together lands in theaters on July 30th.

Will you be checking out the new movie?