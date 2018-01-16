‘Stan Against Evil’ Renewed for Season 3

It looks like Stan Against Evil‘s fight isn’t over quite yet.

The fan-favorite IFC horror-comedy was officially renewed for a third season earlier this week. Stan Against Evil stars John C. McGinley (Scrubs) and Janet Varney (You’re the Worst, The Legend of Korra), and is created by Dana Gould (The Simpsons, Parks and Recreation).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stan Against Evil follows Stan Miller (McGinley), the perpetually disgruntled former sheriff of a small New England town, and Evie Barret (Varney), his younger, more spirited successor, and how the two are forced into an unlikely alliance upon realizing their sleepy little town is the subject of a 300-year-old demonic curse.

Willard’s Mill, it turns out, was the sight of a massive 17th century witch burning and as such, Stan and Evie are forced into battle against demons, witches, haunted ponies, giant piglets, evil babies, you name it, all while trying to bridge their chasm-wide personal differences.

The season two finale of Stan Against Evil ended on a pretty surprising note, with Stan and Evie accidentally opening a portal to the past, leaving an array of 17th century demons to terrorize Willard’s Mill.

Stan Against Evil is created, written and executive produced by Dana Gould, with Tom Lassally (Silicon Valley) also serving as executive producer. RadicalMedia (My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, MARS) produces the series with Frank Scherma and Justin Wilkes executive producing. Star John C. McGinley also serves as a producer. Deborah Baker Jr. and Nate Mooney co-star.

The third season of Stan Against Evil is expected to debut sometime this fall on IFC.