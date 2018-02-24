Stephen King’s ‘The Bone Church’ Is Being Developed As A Series

Thanks to the success of films like IT and TV series like Mr. Mercedes, Stephen King fans have plenty more live-action adaptations to look forward to, with the latest of his works, The Bone Church, moving ahead as a TV series. King first wrote the poem in the ’60s, but eventually revisited it and included it in The Bazaar of Bad Dreams.

In the story, “An adventurer organizes an expedition deep into a vast jungle land to locate the mythic Bone Church. They discover a secret not meant for the eyes of strangers. Only three of the 32 travelers escaped with their lives in a tale narrated by one of the survivors, who tells stories from a bar stool to patrons who’ll buy him drinks.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poem was acquired by Chris Long and David Ayer’s Cedar Park Entertainment. With Long serving as an executive producer on Mr. Mercedes, which aired on AT&T’s Audience Networks, and Ayer having recently collaborated with Netflix on the film Bright, it’s possible the series could land on either services. Additionally, Cedar Park’s series Family Crimes will be available on Starz.

Another one of the more exciting Stephen King series on the horizon is Hulu’s Castle Rock, which will debut this summer.

The series combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemptionare either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

Last month, the announcement came that Mike Flanagan, who directed the Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game for Netflix, would helm an adaptation of Doctor Sleep, the follow-up novel to King’s acclaimed The Shining.

Stay tuned for details on the latest Stephen King adaptations.

Which Stephen King adaptation are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Deadline]