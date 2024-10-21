Stephen King’s Carrie Getting TV Adaptation From Fan-Favorite Collaborator

Stephen King and Mike Flanagan are continuing their successful collaboration with a new rendition of Carrie. King’s popular 1974 novel has been adapted several times for the big screen, most notably in 1976 by director Brian De Palma. The horror story follows teenager Carrie White as she has to put up with abuse from her classmates as well as her mother, and starts to exhibit telekinetic powers. As you can imagine with a property as old as Carrie, there have been numerous attempts to reboot the franchise. However, Flanagan isn’t going to let that stop him from turning Carrie into a streaming series.

Deadline reports director Mike Flanagan and author Stephen King are working on a Carrie series for Prime Video. The report also states the Amazon streaming series would be eight-episodes long. This follows the news that Stephen King’s Fairy Tale, which was once planned as a feature film from Jason Bourne director Paul Greengrass, will now be developed as a 10-episode TV series instead. Greengrass will co-write the scripts with J.H. Wyman, who will serve as showrunner. The Fairy Tale movie was originally going to be from Universal, but A24 will now be developing it as a series.

Salem’s Lot, a film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestselling novel of the same name, also made its Max debut this month, just in time for Halloween.

Another recent collaboration between Mike Flanagan and Stephen King is The Life of Chuck, an adaptation of King’s novella starring Tom Hiddleston, Nick Offerman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mark Hamill, and Karen Gillan. Flanagan has also put his spin on Doctor Sleep, and adaptation of King’s The Shining, and is working to develop The Dark Tower for a movie and TV show.

“That thing’s launching an oil tanker. But we’re working on,” Flanagan told The Hollywood Reporter in September. “It was stalled first by me moving from Netflix to Amazon and stalled again by the strikes. It’s progressing, and we’re further along than we’ve ever been on it. I do see feature components to some of the other stories, but the main storyline is ongoing series.”

If anyone can do Carrie justice as its own show, it would be Mike Flanagan. He’s one of the most prolific horror filmmakers of his generation and has already proved he has the skill make it happen, while also appeasing loyal fans.