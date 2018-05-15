Stephen King Adapting His ‘The Gingerbread Girl’ Into Feature-Length Film

Add another adaptation to your Stephen King scorecard, with the author’s short story The Gingerbread Girl being his next property to be adapted into a feature film. What makes this adaptation so unique is that he will reportedly be co-writing the screenplay adaptation alongside director Craig R. Baxley. The director previously helmed King adaptations Storm of the Century, The Triangle, and Rose Red.

According to Deadline, the story explores “a woman recovering from a recent loss in a secluded house in the loneliest stretch of New England. She avoids contact with her husband and her father and channels her grief into a grueling daily running regimen. This is doing her all kinds of good, until one day she makes the mistake of looking into the driveway of a man named Pickering. Pickering also enjoys privacy, but the young women he brings to his home suffer the consequences of knowing him. The tension hinges on whether Em will be next.”

The film was optioned at Cannes Film Festival, making it the second King adaptation announced at this year’s festival.

It was revealed last week that Netflix will be adapting In The Tall Grass, a story he co-wrote with his son Joe Hill, with James Marsden attached to star. In that story, “After hearing a young boy’s cry for help, a sister and brother venture into a vast field of grass in Kansas but soon discover that there may be no way out.”

Fans of the author are enjoying one of his biggest peaks in popularity, which we shouldn’t expect to slow down anytime soon, as the author confirmed virtually all of his stories are being adapted in one form or another.

“Well, [film rights] on everything are basically taken. I think just about everything I’ve written was in some kind of development, or under option,” King revealed to Entertainment Weekly last year. “I’m not bragging, I’m just…you know. It ain’t bragging if it’s true!”

As far as why there has been a massive surge in the adaptations, King doesn’t have much of an answer.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm, isn’t it?” King noted to Vulture. “A lot of these things came up all at the same time, and I don’t think there was any particular reason for it to happen. It’s like a farmer having a really good year. [Laughs.]”

Stay tuned for details on The Gingerbread Girl.

