Attack on Titan Returns With a New Look At The Main Trio

Attack on Titan returns on January 9th with the theatrical release of a Dolby Cinema remastered version of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack, a special compilation film of the two-part finale. Based on the beloved manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime reached unprecedented heights of popularity ever since its debut in 2013. Having been given a tight schedule to adapt the final arc, WIT Studio decided to step back from the project, and it landed in MAPPA’s hands. Best known for producing famous series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, MAPPA’s adaptation further elevated the animation quality and popularized the series even more. The final season takes a drastic turn after a four-year time skip, following Eren Yeager’s struggles as he learns about the truth of the world.

While the story primarily centers around Eren, his childhood friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert always stay in the limelight along with him. To promote the anime’s revival screening, theaters are distributing new bonuses each week to fans who watch the film. While the previous visual featured Levi, the third week’s bonus is a newly drawn visual of the characters by Isayama, featuring the main trio of the series as they gaze into the distance. According to the official website of the anime, the distribution will begin on the 23rd, and there’s only a limited quantity, so there’s a first-come, first-served rule.

Attack on Titan Has One of The Best Trios in Shonen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

As far as Shonen trios go, Eren, Mikasa, and Armin will always be considered one of the best. Main trios are usually chaotic, full of bickering, and they have a rather eccentric way of getting along with each other. However, Attack on Titan’s trio focuses on deeply rooted friendship, especially since they have been through hell and back several times since they were kids. Eren not only saved Mikasa’s life, but she ended up living in his house with his parents after she lost her family.

On the other hand, Armin, who also lost his parents when he was a child, was raised by his grandfather. The three of them stuck with each other like glue, looking out for each other against bullies and then against enemies when they grew up. They managed to stick together even after the attack on their hometown and joined the Survey Corps together. Each of them possessed a different kind of strength that helped them survive all kinds of challenges.

Unfortunately, the group was separated in Season 4 after Eren made the most heartbreaking decision to keep them safe. The ending left both Mikasa and Armin heartbroken over the tragic fate that befell Eren. After the Rumbling, Mikasa buried Eren’s head under his favorite tree in their hometown, eventually marrying someone and living a long and peaceful life. She carried on his memories throughout her life and visited his grave regularly. Meanwhile, Armin became a key diplomat, working to build peace between Paradis and the outside world to strive for a better future.

