Stephen King’s ‘The Outsider’ Novel Gets New Trailer

Many Stephen King fans may be focused on which of his stories will be the next to get adapted into a feature film, yet the author continues to release a variety of horrifying stories. His latest novel, The Outsider, just got an all-new trailer, which you can witness above.

In the novel, “An eleven-year-old boy’s violated corpse is found in a town park. Eyewitnesses and fingerprints point unmistakably to one of Flint City’s most popular citizens. He is Terry Maitland, Little League coach, English teacher, husband, and father of two girls. Detective Ralph Anderson, whose son Maitland once coached, orders a quick and very public arrest. Maitland has an alibi, but Anderson and the district attorney soon add DNA evidence to go with the fingerprints and witnesses. Their case seems ironclad.”

“As the investigation expands and horrifying answers begin to emerge, King’s propulsive story kicks into high gear, generating strong tension and almost unbearable suspense. Terry Maitland seems like a nice guy, but is he wearing another face? When the answer comes, it will shock you as only Stephen King can.”

If reading King stories isn’t your preferred method of consuming his horrifying tales, you’re in luck, as there is a bevy of new adaptations on the way.

Last week at the Cannes Film Festival, adaptations of his short stories In The Tall Grass, which he co-wrote with his son Joe Hill, and The Gingerbread Girl were announced as heading into development.

Earlier this year, one of the author’s most successful books, The Tommyknockers, was announced as getting another adaptation, having previously been brought to life as a miniseries. The success of last year’s IT, which had also previously earned an adaptation, proved the effectiveness of the story, leading to a sequel being announced to hit theaters next September.

Also hitting theaters next year will be a new adaptation of his classic Pet Sematary, which was previously made into a film that was released in 1989.

If you’re having a hard time waiting until next year for a Stephen King adaptation, this summer will see the second season of Mr. Mercedes on the AT&T’s Audience Network as well as the debut of Castle Rock coming to Hulu.

The Outsider hits shelves on May 22nd.

