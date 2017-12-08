Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ Reboot Gets A Release Date

Fans of the classic Stephen King novel-turned-film Pet Sematary can mark their calendars for the reboot to release. If they already have 2019 calendars available.

Paramount announced that the reboot of the 1989 movie (based on the 1983 book) is now tentatively scheduled to return to theatres on April 19, 2019. The date is over Easter weekend, which may be an unusual time to push the film.

Pet Sematary tells the story of Louis Creed and his wife Rachel, who move their family into a new home. They soon learn that their house is built on top of an old Pet Sematary, and the dead animals buried there have a tendency to come back to life, causing plenty of problems for the family.

Rumors of a remake began circulating a few years back, but it now seems that — like the book — it will be revived.

Paramount has already landed Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch to direct the remake, after Guillermo del Toro said he would kill to make the movie.

Widmyer and Kolsch are most well-known for their 2014 indie-thriller Starry Eyes, as well as their TV work, which includes directing several episodes of MTV’s Scream series.