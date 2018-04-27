New ‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Announces Season 3 Production Start

Get ready to return to the small town of Hawkins, because production has just begun on the new season of Stranger Things.

Netflix announced the work start with a brand new video, hyping up the return of the cast as well as new additions like Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, and Jake Busey. Check out the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video also plays a message for fans, revealing the beginning of production on Stranger Things 3:

“On April 20th, 2018, old friends and a few strangers came together to start a new adventure.”

The clip ends with newly promoted series regular Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ bratty sister Erica, shoving the camera away. “Get out of here, nerds!”

There’s no word yet on when Stranger Things 3 will premiere on Netflix, but with work beginning there is a chance we could get it before the end of 2018.

The cast and showrunners assembled for what appears to be a table read, so cameras are not yet rolling on the new season, it seems. As for what fans can expect, producer Shawn Levy recently teased some plots while speaking at PaleyFest.

“Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that’s a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas,” Levy said. “But again, they’re like 13 or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there’s fun to that instability.”

And though Eleven closed the portal to the Upside Down, that doesn’t mean the threats will go away.

“We did see at the end of episode nine that the Shadow Monster is still lurking in the Upside Down…and he is determined to find a way to achieve his goals,” Levy said to Variety. “The dogs didn’t get it done in Season 3, so he’s gonna need…he’s gonna have some new strategies.”

And then there’s the new additions that will come with their own host of problems, as Elwes will be playing the mayor of Hawkins, described in the casting notice as “a classic, 80’s style slick politician, “Kline” is described as pathetic and driven only by his own interests.”

Busey will be playing Bruce, “a morally compromised news reporter in his 50s, “Bruce” was described as outwardly sexist, overweight and bedraggled.”

We’ll likely learn much more about Stranger Things 3 as the production kicks into high gear.

Are you excited to head back to Hawkins? Let us know what you think in the comments!