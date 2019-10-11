Here’s What Millie Bobby Brown Wants to See in Stranger Things Season 4

The new season of Stranger Things is a complete mystery to fans at this point, as foreign as the darkest regions of the Upside Down. And while we do know that the show is set to premiere on Netflix sometime in the future, there’s still a lot we don’t know after the massive cliffhanger we were left on in the last season; when many of the kids left the town of Hawkins behind, Hopper was seemingly left for dead after the Starcourt Mall’s particle accelerator ignited, and the Russian military referenced the interrogation of someone simply known as “the American.”

And while a lot of these questions will remain a mystery until Stranger Things 4 begins, actress Millie Bobby Brown knows what she wants to see from her character Eleven in the series.

“I hope she finds who she is, without a boy, a male influence in her life,” Brown explained in an interview with Elle Magazine. “There’s Mike and Papa and Hopper and all the boys really. Even without Max, she needs to find herself by herself. Everyone needs that moment in life to sit there and think, ‘Who am I as a person, who am I without everyone around me? How can I really love myself?’ I don’t know if she knows how to do that yet. So I would like an arc for Eleven to learn how to love herself and learn who she is, which is hard in the circumstances she’s in. I think that she needs a little self journey.”

It remains to be seen what happens with Eleven, but her character’s arc will help the storyline expand outside of Hawkins. As Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer explained, they had plans to push the series outside the small town in the state of Indiana.

“We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction,” Ross Duffer said in an interview with EW. “We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That’s sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

“I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins,” added Matt Duffer.

There’s no word yet on when the new season of Stranger Things will arrive. The previous three seasons are now streaming on Netflix.