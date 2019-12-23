Stranger Things Star May Cameo In Mad About You Reboot

The latest in a line of popular, long-ended television shows to get the reboot treatment, Mad About You, is now available exclusively on-demand through Spectrum but fans may just have more to look forward to in the series than just the first episodes in 20 years. There also might just be a Stranger Things cameo appearance tucked into one of the reboot’s episodes.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, series star Helen Hunt teased that a Stranger Things star might pop up in one of the episodes of the reboot — and she wasn’t talking about her co-star Paul Reiser.

“We can’t totally say, but it’s possible someone from Stranger Things appears in an episode of the reboot,” Hunt said. “You’ll have to check it out. Other than Paul.”

“That would be disappointing. ‘We knew he was in it,’” Reiser joked.

It’s an important distinction that the Stranger Things cameo may come from someone other than Reiser. The actor himself appeared in the second season of the Netflix series, playing Dr. Sam Owens — the character also briefly appeared in the Season Three finale as well.

While neither Hunt nor Reiser offered any additional details on the Stranger Things cameo, we do know a little bit more about the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things — specifically when production on the eagerly anticipated season will begin. According to a recent listing in Production Weekly, Stranger Things 4 will begin production under the working title Tareco and is expected to run from January through August of 2020. The majority of the filming is set to take place in the Atlanta area.

As for what Stranger Things 4 will address, the biggest question fans have after the end of Season Three is the fate of Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour.) The character appeared to die in the Season Three finale, but Harbour himself has said that it’s something that even he isn’t sure about yet.

“Oh my Lord! I don’t know. Should we call the Duffer brothers?” Harbour said at German Comic Con Dortmund earlier this month. “We don’t know yet, we don’t know. They won’t tell me anything, so we’ll have to see. I think you’ll find out at some point, we’ll find out at some point. Let’s hope he’s alive.”

The actor added, “I think Hopper — from the very beginning I’ve said this — he’s very lovable in a certain way, but also, he’s kind of a rough guy. Certainly in the beginning of Season 1 he’s kind of dark, and he’s drinking, and he’s trying to kill himself, and he hates himself for what happened to his daughter. I feel like, in a sense, that character needed to die. He needed to make some sacrifice to make up for the way he’s been living for the past like 10 years, the resentments that he’s had. So he needed to die.”

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix; a release date for the fourth season has yet to be unveiled.