New ‘Stranger Things’ Video Shows the Kids Wrapping Presents for Fans Around the World

Stranger Things fans have a long wait ahead of them before they will receive their gift of new episodes, with Netflix hoping to hold viewers over by delivering a video of the cast wrapping presents. Check out the video of the cast below before the series returns in 2019.

6 stranger things kids. a ton of wrapping paper. 2 minutes and 15 seconds of holiday cheer. pic.twitter.com/t554XyoCsV — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 20, 2018

With the horrific narrative of the first two seasons, fans don’t often connect Stranger Things with the holiday season, though there are actually more connections to year-end festivities than one would think.

One of the most iconic sequences in the series featured Joyce (Winona Ryder) noticing that her missing son was communicating with her through the use of electricity while he was stuck in the Upside Down. Joyce rigged an impromptu Ouija board on her wall using leftover Christmas lights so Will could specify the message he wanted to send, leading to Christmas lights being intrinsically linked with the characters.

Additionally, the final scenes of the first season saw our main characters months after they defeated the Demogorgon and the disappearance of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), which included the tease that she had survived the encounter and was under the care of Chief Hopper (David Harbour).

Season Two of the series took place around Halloween, with the third season jumping forward in time and unfolding in the summer. Free of their daily requirements of heading to school, the new season will offer a new story structure and will depict what our heroes get up to with more free time, but also with summer jobs.

Star Harbour previously teased how surprising and exciting this new season would be.

“I wish I could characterize the season, but to me it’s so big,” the actor shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “For example, did you find last season to be darker? There were certainly elements of it that were scary, but I thought there was also a lot of fun, a lot of joy and a lot of silliness, with Steve being a dad and the kids as Ghostbusters. Just taking my story, for example, it’s fun to see Hopper having adopted Eleven. She’s become legitimized in the society, in the world of Hawkins. And he’s a father now. He’s raising a teenage daughter, with all that that entails. So I think that can be pretty funny to see his inadequacies in all of this.”

Stay tuned for details on Stranger Things before it debuts sometime next year.

Would you like to see a season of Stranger Things unfold in the winter? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!