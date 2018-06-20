‘Stranger Things’ Is Coming to Comics

Dark Horse Comics will soon explore the town of Hawkins, Indiana in a series of comic books based on Netflix‘s Stranger Things.

“Dark Horse is known for championing stories and storytellers,” Dark Horse President Mike Richardson said in a statement (via Entertainment Weekly). “We are so excited to work with Netflix to bring the world of Stranger Things to comics.”

The deal between Dark Horse and Netflix will create “a multi-year publishing line” that promises to give Strange Things fans “an opportunity to explore the mysterious world of Hawkins, Indiana.”

The first Stranger Things comic book series will be a four-issue miniseries launching in September from writer Jody Houser, artist Stefano Martino, inker Keith Champagne, colorist Lauren Affe, and letterer Nate Piekos. The series will reveal what happened to Will Byers while he was trapped in the Upside Down during most of the first season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Season 3 has already begun filming. Producer Shawn Levy previously revealed that things were underway and teased things to come in the new season and beyond.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season Four,” he said. “Season Four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided. And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumption. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that Season 3 will be no exception.”

Stranger Things will have a few new faces in its third season. Cary Elwes, of The Princess Bride fame, will play the mayor of Hawkins. Jack Busey plays a local reporter. Maya Thurman-Hawke plays an “alternative girl” named Robin who is bored with her day job and stumbles onto Hawkins’ darker side.

