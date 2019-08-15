Stranger Things Stars David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown Have “Daddy Daughter Date”

It’s been over a month since the third season of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix, but that’s not stopping the cast from having fun together. According to a recent Instagram post by Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), she was recently hanging with her onscreen adopted father, David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper). The two actors clearly have a special bond, and we love seeing their friendship continue on social media.

View this post on Instagram daddy daughter date 🖤☁️ A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on Aug 11, 2019 at 4:00am PDT

“Daddy daughter date,” Brown wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They grow up so damn fast,” Harbour replied.

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the duo:

“Love it. Miss you both,” @lorilively wrote.

“My favorite duo of dad and daughter!! ❤️ (I hope my dad doesn’t see this comment 😅),” @engqme joked.

“EL AND HOP HAVE MY WHOLE HEART,” @thestrangerfans added.

“HOPPER IS ALIVE CONFIRMED 100%,” @sthngstv joked.

Currently, Hop’s fate in the series is unclear. The character is thought to be dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. Harbour has been leaning into his character’s supposed death, but we’re still not convinced. First and foremost, we didn’t see a body, which is pretty much the number one rule of television deaths. Second, the season’s post-credits scene saw a Russian soldier being told to feed a prisoner to their Demogorgon, but is ordered to spare “the American.” Some fans believe Harbour is also sending subtle hints on Instagram that Hop is the American. You can learn about the potential hidden meaning behind his profile photos here.

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.