Stranger Things: David Harbour Shares Photo of Cast Playing Virtual D&D

The fourth season of Stranger Things is back in production, and the show's social media accounts have shown us some fun content, including a sign from the kids' school, a teaser about the return of the Upside Down, and an adorable photo of Dustin Henderson. David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on the series, just took to Instagram for the first time in a while to share Stranger Things content and it's some of the best yet. Based on the photo, it looks like Harbour is playing virtual D&D with Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson).

"'Tis the season for both young and old dorks to meet in a tavern and attempt to slay mighty technical glitches," Harbour wrote. Harbour tagged the fifth person in the photo as @dndwizards and considering everyone involved has the same red background, we're willing to bet this is some kind of promotional event and not just a casual game. Either way, it's fun to see some of the cast together. You can check out the post below:

Harbour's character appeared to have died at the end of the show's third season but was revealed to be alive in a teaser that was released at the beginning of the year. In a recent interview, Harbour revealed that he has known this whole time what the plan for his character would be, but he wanted to play into fan speculation.

"I knew. We knew. We had talked about it," Harbour shared with Total Film regarding his Jim Hopper's return. "I just wanted to preserve the fantasy for everyone. And it’s such a weird position that we’re in now with so much media, that everybody wants to talk to you about it."

He added, "I’m very close to [creators] the Duffer brothers, and I know where the story’s going, and I’ve known from the get-go. And I think that’s been the great thing about this story. In terms of Stranger Things, you’ll be able to look back at Season One and see a lot of things that happen further down the line that relate to that."

In another recent interview, producer Shawn Levy teased that season four could be the show's best yet considering the pandemic gave the writers extra time to work on the scripts.

"I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," Levy shared with Collider. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

Stay tuned for more details on Stranger Things' upcoming fourth season.