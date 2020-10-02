Stranger Things Writers Share New Pep Rally Photo for Season 4

✖

The fourth season of Stranger Things has finally resumed production and the show's official accounts on Twitter have been sharing some fun sneak peeks at the highly-anticipated season. Earlier today, the show's account tweeted a hint that they might be returning to the Upside Down. Now, the writers' account's latest image teases that the kids are headed back to school. The photo includes a pep rally sign rooting for the Hawkins Tigers.

Recently, Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) promised that the new season would be worth the wait.

"It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that’s always good," Keery told THR. "I guess there’s the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That’s definitely true. But something that the [Duffer] brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

When asked if he had any "hyperbolic statements" to make regarding the fourth season, he replied with a laugh and added: "'It’s crazy! It’s crazy!' Hmm, what to say… It’ll be worth the wait, hopefully."

Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) also recently shared that the postponement could be a "blessing" and hinted that the new season could have nine episodes like season two.

"Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it," Dyer shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of 'writing as we’re going,' but it seems they’ve had enough time. I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think, and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they’ve got it all down."

When addressing the possibility that the Stranger Things writers posted a stack of nine scripts on social media earlier this year, Dyer replied, "It appears to be."

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for details on Stranger Things Season Four.