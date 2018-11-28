Netflix Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Day

In the couple of years since the first season was released, Stranger Things has become nothing short of a phenomenon for Netflix. Fans around the globe are obsessed with the sci-fi series, and Netflix is recognizing that love by setting aside an entire day to celebrate.

On Thursday morning, the streaming service released a teaser video that acted as the official announcement for the first ever Stranger Things Day. After showing some highlights from the show’s first two seasons, and a series of videos featuring die-hard fans, it was revealed that Stranger Things Day would take place on Tuesday, November 6th.

This date is just a few days away, and it takes place on midterm election day. You can watch the official announcement in the video below!

It’s entirely likely that Netflix will use this day to make some sort of announcement regarding the highly anticipated third season of Stranger Things. The newest installment of the series was already filmed, but has yet to be given a release date or trailer. Both of those things could be revealed on Stranger Things Day, though the release date is more likely.

The cast and crew of the show have kept the details of the upcoming season under lock and key, though some of the stars have shared their wishes for the future of the show. Millie Bobby Brown said earlier this year that she’s hoping to finally see Hopper and Joyce get together before the series is over.

“Listen, I would love for them to get together. Jopper is like my inspiration in life,” Brown said. “Winona Ryder and David Harbor are like my parents. On set, they’re like, ‘Stop running, what are you eating, why are you eating that?’ David is like, ‘Another boy?’ And in the show, if they rekindle, that means Will and Eleven will be step-siblings. I would love that because Noah [Schnapp] is my boy best friend.”

