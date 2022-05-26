Stranger Things Director Promises "Epic Photo Dump" Alongside Season 4

✖

After three years of waiting, Stranger Things finally returns to Netflix tomorrow! The fourth season will serve as the show's second-to-last, and it promises to deliver some extra long episodes and big scares. There are many people who make Stranger Things happen in front of the camera as well as behind the scenes, including executive producer Shawn Levy. Levy has directed eight episodes of the iconic series, including two of the newest episodes. In a recent tweet, the director teased he will be dropping a lot of "epic" behind-the-scenes content when Season 4 comes out tomorrow.

Confession/Warning: I’ve had hundreds of behind-the- scenes photos burning a hole in my camera roll for over two years while we’ve made #StrangerThings4. The epic photo dump begins alongside the epic season, FRIDAY🙃 pic.twitter.com/VMwTpo8BPF — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) May 24, 2022

The show's creators have previously teased that the fifth and final season is already outlined, and one of its stars already knows how it ends. David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, recently spoke to Variety and teased what's to come in the show's final season.

"I think it varies from person to person, from character to character, and I'm such a harassment specialist that I think I've gotten it out of them. It's been back and forth about like, 'What happens to Hopper? Is he a character that's able to survive Hawkins or does he die?'" Harbour shared. "I know what happens and it's quite moving and quite beautiful."

Harbour added, "I think that I needed to know as we were shooting early on because I needed to know where he ends up and for what reason he ends up there. I think there is going to be somewhat of a morality – or at least responsible storytelling – to what the Duffers are doing ... There's a reason in Season 2 why Bob [Sean Astin] dies. He's too innocent. You can't go up to that monster and say, like, 'Get away from me, get away!' You just can't be that person in this world. That person dies. So I think there's a responsibility in terms of how Hopper ends up that I'm eager for people to see, and I had to know that going in so I knew where to arc it."

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 premieres May 27th and Volume 2 premieres July 1st on Netflix.