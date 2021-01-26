Stranger Things Star Teases Just How Scary Season 4 Will Be

✖

Part of what makes Netflix's Stranger Things so enjoyable for fans is that it blends together a variety of different tones to create a compelling experience, with star Gaten Matarazzo recently expressing that the upcoming season will be the scariest yet. With each season of the series escalating the threats and with Season Three of the series seeing a massive showdown between the show's heroes and a monster that dwarfed a mall's entire food court, this surely means that Matarazzo's Dustin will face off against some truly gigantic foes, both in their scale and in their deadliness. Season Four of Stranger Things is now filming.

When asked by US Weekly to describe the new season with one word, Matarazzo's response was, "Yikes."

As far as why this word was chosen, Matarazzo detailed, "I think most would probably say it’s the scariest [season] out of the previous three, which I love because it’s very fun to film.”

Confirming just how scary last season was, the final episode saw what appeared to be the death of David Harbour's Chief Hopper, who sacrificed himself to save others. Luckily, fans only had to speculate about his fate for a few months, as the first teaser for Season Four confirmed that Hopper may have vanished from Hawkins, Indiana, but was alive and in Russia.

Matarazzo noted that most of the cast was prepared for this unlikely return.

“I guess most of the cast had a pretty good idea that he might be making a return, but they weren’t too sure about it from the beginning,” the actor admitted. “By the time we had gotten to the table read [and] we had all started reading together, it had been pretty clear. But it was great to have it confirmed when we saw David there.”

Matarazzo isn't the only member of the cast teasing frightening things in the new season, as co-star Joe Keery also claimed the new season would be its scariest yet when discussing the adventure last year.

"Oh man, it's pretty amazing – the Duffer brothers have really done it again," Keery told Total Film last May. "I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark."

Stranger Things Season Four is filming now though it does not yet have a release date.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.