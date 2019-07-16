Emmy Awards Rule Kept Stranger Things From Being Nominated

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has been a big hit with viewers, as each new season has broken various streaming records on Netflix. In addition to having a passionate fan following, the series has also won a number of awards, including famously winning the SAG Award for Best TV Ensemble – Drama. The latest season of the series is keeping the quality on par with the previous seasons, igniting speculation about its chances of winning more awards. As the Emmy Awards announced its nominations for 2019, some fans were disappointed that Stranger Things appeared to be overlooked, yet the omission is due to the eligibility window.

To be eligible for Emmy Awards, a series had to release its episodes between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. Season Two of Stranger Things debuted in October of 2017 and Season Three debuted on July 4th of this year, with the series instead being eligible for next year’s awards. The first two seasons of the series were both nominated in the same five categories, Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (David Harbour), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Millie Bobby Brown), and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, both for co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the new season of the series, it’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

While Stranger Things fans might be disappointed to have to wait another year to see how it stacks up to the competition, another beloved genre series, Game of Thrones, earned a record number of nominations. The fantasy series has regularly performed well at the event, but this year it scored a staggering 32 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and 10 nominations for the series’ stars.

Season Three of Stranger Things is available now on Netflix.

Are you disappointed we have to wait another year for the series to earn any Emmy Award nominations? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!