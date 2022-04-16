Stranger Things Fans Celebrate Sadie Sink’s 20th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Sadie Sink! The actor known best for plaing Max on Stranger Things and Ziggy in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy turned 20 on April 16th. Many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the star’s birthday, which is just over a month before the fourth season of Stranger Things is set to hit Netflix. This week saw another new trailer for the upcoming season, and fans have a lot of questions, including why Max was seen floating in the new trailer. After the death of her step-brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Max has a lot to deal with, and the Duffer Brothers are promising a bigger role for her in Season 4.

“So much of the season is about Max,” Matt Duffer told IGN. “We open the season with her struggling with [her grief] and her trying to navigate that, and Max, on the other hand, is also someone who doesn’t easily open up to people. So a lot of what she’s dealing with, she’s struggling with internally, she’s shut a lot of people out, which makes it even that much more difficult.”

