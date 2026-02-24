One of the Best Zombie Movies Ever and It’s Just as Great Sequel Are Now on Peacock

Zombies have been chomping at the big screen ever since the early 1930s, evolving from voodoo-based, mindless creatures into the terrifying flesh-eating monsters that continue to dominate mainstream horror today. From George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead to the recent re-emergence of the 28 Days Later franchise, zombie movies continue to be some of the most captivating. Zombie fans can now stream one of the best titles in the genre ever after the 2009 film and its just-as-great sequel started streaming on Peacock this February.

Those movies are Zombieland and its 2019 sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap. Ruben Fleischer’s iconic cult classics joined Peacock on February 1st and are worth checking out, even if you’ve already seen them dozens of times. The films star Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin as Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock, a group of survivors navigating a post-apocalyptic United States filled with zombies. After embarking on a cross-country road trip to find a sanctuary free from the zombie virus in the first film, the group travels to Graceland and faces smarter, faster, and seemingly indestructible zombies in the sequel.

Zombieland Is a Splatter-Fest That Keeps Getting Better

Earning a “best of” distinction is no easy feat, but Zombieland really is that good. The movie didn’t reinvent the niche zombie subgenre, but it helped bring it into the mainstream by blending the intense, often slow-motion splatter-fest action of zombie kills with sharp wit, meta-humor, and a unique, rule-based approach to the apocalypse. But the scares and laughs aren’t the only reasons Zombieland is so great. Beyond the gore and comedy, there is an emotional journey of four strangers becoming a tight-knit family that anchors the film with plenty of heart. All that combined to help turn a niche, low-budget film into a cult classic that continues to be loved by audiences today.

Nearly two decades have passed since Zombieland crashed into theaters, but the film is still just as good today and doesn’t get old even after multiple rewatches. The movie has firmly established an enduring legacy as a cornerstone of modern horror-comedy and even managed to deliver a fun, worthy follow-up that secured an even higher audience rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes versus the original’s 86%. The series has built itself on a 10-year franchise model, with Double Tap dropping in 2019, giving hope that a Zombieland 3 could be on the horizon. Fleischer has even indicated that discussions have begun about a third movie for 2029.

