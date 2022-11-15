Stranger Things Creators Say Executives Cried at First Full Script for Final Season

The upcoming final season of Stranger Things is sure to ignite a lot of emotions in fans, with creators the Duffer brothers recently confirming how they had completed the first script for the new season and it has already made executives at Netflix emotional. Earlier this year, the filmmakers detailed how the outline for the series alone evoked a similar reaction among Netflix executives, so it sounds like the final season will be jumping into some emotionally heavy elements with the very first chapter of Season 5 as opposed to holding the more impactful sequences until its final episodes. Season 5 of Stranger Things is expected to debut on Netflix in 2024.

"We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago and we're onto the second. It's full steam ahead," Ross Duffer shared during an in-person Stranger Things panel, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I remember Season 1 we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but Season 2 was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was."

Matt Duffer continued, "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying ... The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings."

Shawn Levy, who has served as a director on the series, addressed that emotional reaction and assured fans that they would get everything they loved about the series in this final season, especially in regards to how the characters and those relationships are handled.

"As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script -- I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters," Levy confessed. "Season 5 is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of Stranger Things."

