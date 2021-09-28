Stranger Things: Netflix Teases Spinoff Focusing on Fan-Favorite Character

It feels like Season 4 of Stranger Things is closer than ever, and fans are eager to see how the latest chapter of the genre-bending Netflix series comes together. While the ending of the series is reportedly in sight, some will argue that there’s a wealth of story to still be explored, something that has already been the case for various comics and prose books. During a recent appearance the Code Conference, Netflix executive Ted Sarandos spoke about the success of Stranger Things, and also hinted at potential “spinoffs” for the flagship show.

“Franchises are good, but what you want are hits,” Sarandos explained, before referring to the series as “a franchise being born.”

According to Deadline‘s reporting, there’s a chance that a potential spinoff could come to fruition thanks to Millie Bobby Brown, as part of her own existing deal with Netflix. It’s unclear at this point if Brown would reprise her role as Jane “Eleven” Hopper in the series, or just serve in a producer role, but the actress has expressed her hopes for where her character’s storyline goes.

“I hope she finds who she is, without a boy, a male influence in her life,” Brown said of Eleven in Season 4 in an interview with Elle Magazine. “There’s Mike and Papa and Hopper and all the boys really. Even without Max, she needs to find herself by herself. Everyone needs that moment in life to sit there and think, ‘Who am I as a person, who am I without everyone around me? How can I really love myself?’ I don’t know if she knows how to do that yet. So I would like an arc for Eleven to learn how to love herself and learn who she is, which is hard in the circumstances she’s in. I think that she needs a little self journey.”

Meanwhile, fans have been left guessing exactly how many seasons Stranger Things has left, although those in the cast and crew have indicated that the ending is already figured out.

“We’ve known the ending of the show for quite a while,” co-creator Matt Duffer shared with Deadline. “The honest truth is we didn’t know if we’d go beyond Season One, so we like the idea of Season One that it could function basically as its own standalone piece, like almost as a limited series. But it had the potential to go beyond that. And if it were to go beyond that, we had an idea of where it would go. Yeah, and we have an ending in mind. We don’t want to just keep churning it out.”