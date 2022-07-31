Stranger Things: Sadie Sink Recalls Begging and Pleading to Audition for Max

The fourth season of Stranger Things came to an end earlier this month and the show's upcoming fifth season will be its last. The series returned after a long hiatus and much of the cast has been reminiscing about their time on the show. Davida Harbour (Jim Hopper) recently admitted he thought the show was going to be a disaster back when he was filming Season One. Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) recently had a chat about her Stranger Things history with Fashion Magazine (via Deadline) and talked about how badly she wanted the role before her Season Two debut.

"I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh," Sink shared, adding that she was 14 at the time, and was considered too old to play the part. However, she was set on proving herself. Sink was ultimately cast after she did a chemistry read with Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair).

"It's such a weird and specific situation that the Stranger Things cast and I are all in because the world knows who our characters are but we're still trying to figure out who we are as people," Sink added. "I think being in the industry accelerates you and you mature faster. But for the most part, it's just so fun because the cast is all going through it together."

Season Four of Stranger Things had a lot of focus on Max, and fans of the show could not stop praising Sink's performance. Before the season dropped, the Duffer Brothers teased Max's key role.

"So much of the season is about Max," co-creator Matt Duffer previously told IGN. "We open the season with her struggling with [her grief] and her trying to navigate that, and Max, on the other hand, is also someone who doesn't easily open up to people. So a lot of what she's dealing with, she's struggling with internally, she's shut a lot of people out, which makes it even that much more difficult."

"So many bad things that have happened in this town that people are starting to question what's going on here," co-creator Ross Duffer added. "The government has attempted to sort of push things under the rug, but that mall fire and all of that, was too big, really, for anyone to ignore. So there's this growing sense of, there is something wrong with this town and some people even saying that it's cursed."

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.