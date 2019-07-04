Here’s What the Cryptic Stranger Things Season 3 Teaser Meant

The first teaser for Season Three of Stranger Things debuted this past January and offered little information about what fans could expect from the new season. Instead of offering us footage from the show, we saw what appeared to be a recording of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which was interrupted by a series of bizarre codes. Understandably, this ignited the fuels of speculation among the fandom, leading us to wonder if these hints would somehow pay off or if these were merely misdirects to hint at the events of the new season. With Season Three now streaming, the entire code’s meaning has been revealed.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Season Three of Stranger Things

In the first teaser, fans saw the message, “When blue and yellow meet in the west,” in addition to the phrase “Silver Cat Feeds.” Interestingly, both of these phrases previously appeared in a Stranger Things book that debuted last fall, which featured a message in morse code that translated to, “The week is long, the silver cat feeds when blue and yellow meet in the west. A trip to China sounds nice, if you tread lightly.”

Early on in the season, Dustin overhears a message in Russian which, when translated by Robin (Maya Hawke), reveals the above codes. A chance encounter with a delivery person sees all of the pieces of the puzzle come together as the code becomes clear.

Russians have invaded Hawkins, Indiana, making a base in the town’s new Starcourt Mall. What tips Robin off to the code is that a delivery comes from Lynx Transportation, whose logo is a silver cat. When she rushes into the mall’s center, she notices that a large clock has blue and yellow hands, with blue and yellow meeting “in the west” referring to a time when the hands overlap, which is roughly 8:43.

As she continues to investigate the mall, she notices a Chinese restaurant and footwear store, which corresponds to the “trip to China” and “tread lightly.” At 8:43, Robin, Steve, and Dustin spot a delivery from Lynx with boxes being delivered to both the Chinese restaurant and the shoe store, confirming that the Russians have made the mall a base of operations.

From there, the mystery only goes further, as the reveal of the codes from the teaser is made in the third episode, less than halfway through the new season. Luckily, we now have our answer for the cryptic message that debuted six months ago.

Stranger Things Season Three is now streaming on Netflix.

